Pub granted premises licence after previous one lapsed - but not all neighbours are pleased

The Crown Inn at Iverley has been operating using temporary event notices during 2024 after it was found that the premises licence had lapsed.

On Wednesday, South Staffordshire Council granted a new premises licence to McClure Hospitality Ltd. This will enable the pub to provide live and recorded music from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as serving alcohol during these hours.

A report to the council’s licensing sub-committee said: "On the 4th January 2024, when the licensing authority was carrying out checks on the-then premises licence holder Made Inn Social Ltd with a view of calling the premises licence in for review, it was discovered that on the 20th November 2023 Made Inn Social Ltd had placed the company into liquidation. Under Section 27 of the Licensing Act 2003 a premises licence lapses upon appointment of a company going into liquidation, as no application was made within 28 days of the appointment, the premises licence lapsed.

“The company director and DPS (designated premises supervisor) Darren McClure was notified by phone and email that the premises licence had lapsed and that all licensable activities should cease with immediate effect until short term Temporary Event notices had been applied for (and) granted and a new premises licence had been applied for (and) granted.”

Three residents objected to the new premises licence, because of concerns about public nuisance and public safety. One said: “Our reasons are excessive noise and very loud music on event dates.

“The venue is too small for the type of events scheduled and therefore the car park is overloaded – the road outside our houses is lined with cars on both sides of the road, causing a danger to traffic using the road. We would wish to ensure you that we have no problem with the pub/restaurant doing good business we only want some noise and volume of music controlled.”

Another objector said: “The Crown at Iverley causes public nuisance regularly. Since the erection of the tepee in the grounds (pre 2019) there has been loud music and noise from The Crown which disturbs neighbours to such an extent we are unable to sleep or even enjoy an evening watching television as the music and/or the beat of the music permeates through the house.

“The music is the main issue, but I must mention the disruption and public nuisance when there is a major event. The car park is not adequate for the amount of people/cars that attend the event; they are parked dangerously on the grass verges down a busy A road.”

In August 2019 The Crown was granted permission to extend its opening hours to 12.30am Monday to Sunday and serve alcohol from an outside bar as well as its indoor facilities. But the proposed changes to the outdoor activities at the venue sparked several objections from nearby residents.

Mr McClure, who spoke at the 2019 licensing sub-committee hearing, told the panel the venue was willing to limit the number of major outdoor events to three a year.

He added: “Previously we have had people bringing bands and DJs but we have curtailed that. They have to use our music system which is at a lower level.

“We are a local employer. We have events in order to make our business sustainable and viable, otherwise it is very difficult at the moment.”

Speaking at Wednesday’s hearing he said letters had been hand-delivered to nearby residents notifying them of events taking place at the venue. He added:

“The pub itself has a large car park opposite the premises across the main road.

“Having live music seven days a week is not our business model. We are a gastropub serving high-end quality food and people drive to us to have an experience with us.”