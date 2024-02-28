High odds for Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham to win Sports Personality of the Year 2024

A study by the Sports Betting Community at OLBG has revealed updated odds surrounding Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham's chances of claiming this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The midfielder is currently enjoying great success playing for Real Madrid, and has scored more than 20 goals for the club since joining them last summer.

The young player is much-respected in his own town, with a mural of him painted on the side of the Ryemarket shopping centre.

Below are the 2024 Sports Personality of the Year winner odds:

Luke Littler:

Odds: 6/1

Probability: 14.3%

Harry Kane

Odds: 8/1

Probability: 11.1%

Jude Bellingham

Odds: 8/1

Probability: 11.1%

Mark Cavendish

Odds: 9/1

Probability: 10.0%

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Odds: 12/1

Probability: 7.7%

Ben Stokes

Odds: 20/1

Probability: 4.8%

In top spot so far is 17-year-old Luke Littler, who became a big name following his performance at the World Darts Championship where he came runner-up in his debut tournament.

Bookies have put Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as the 8/1 joint second favourites in the betting market to win the Sports Personality award this year.

England Lionesses star Mary Earps won the 2023 Sports Personality of the Year award after being the biggest star for her country from the 2023 World Cup squad.

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has been nominated for the award three times, with the last coming in 2021, and he has threatened legal action against the BBC in the past claiming that he wanted nothing to do with the award.