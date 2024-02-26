Stourbridge gym to close citing increased running costs since Covid lockdown

Members of Pump Gyms at the Ryemarket Shopping Centre in Stourbridge were informed by the gym chain on Friday that the site would be closing for the final time at 10pm on March 21.

In the message, the chain said it regretted having to close the Stourbridge gym, but had been forced to do so due to an increase in running costs and accumulated losses since the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

It also said that memberships would be valid up until the day of closure and thanked its customers for their support over the last few months.

The message from Pump Gyms said: "It is with our deepest regret that we have made the decision to close the Stourbridge site on March 21 at 10pm.

"The decision to close is not something we wanted, but due to the increase in running costs it has proved too difficult to make up the losses we encountered during lockdown.

"You do not need to do anything and there is no need to cancel your membership, it will continue to run until March 21 and you will only pay up to this date.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for you continued support through these tough times and we look forward to seeing you in the gym for the last month."