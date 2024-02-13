Stourbridge Indie legends are coming home to help celebrate musical creativity in the town,

Jonn Penney will perform with the band at Stourbridge Town Hall on Saturday May 25 as part of One Heart One Way.

The gig will be in the shadow of the Mitre pub where Ned's played their first show and performed regularly with The Wonderstuff and Pop Will Eat Itself in the late 1980s and into the 1990s, creating what was dubbed the 'Stourbridge scene.'

In the video, Mr Penney is featured in Record Culture, an independent shop in Market Street and encourages people to get their tickets soon.

He says: "It's going to be a great day, one which aims to wake Stourbridge up and we are really looking forward to it so I would encourage you to get your tickets from here or the town hall as soon as you can."

In 2021, Ned's performed two hometown gigs at the town hall which were sold out, with fans across the world coming to see them play once more and tickets for the May date are expected to sell fast.

The day will also feature independent music venue Claptrap, an independent music venue in Stourbridge taking over the Wollaston Studio at the town hall from 5pm to 9pm promoting new acts.

To book tickets for Ned’s Atomic Dustbin, go online to www.boroughhalls.co.uk, call the box office on 01384 812 812 or visit Record Culture in Market Street.