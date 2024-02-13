Four teenagers found guilty of murdering Joseph Riches in Stourbridge town centre

The month-long trial at Coventry Crown Court reached a conclusion this morning with the jury finding all four defendants guilty of murder and possession of a knife.

They include Dray Simmonds of Dixons Green Road in Dudley, aged 19; Joshua Edgington, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green, also 19 and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named.

Earlier in the trial, CCTV footage showed the defendants in and around Stourbridge town centre, where they had met on the afternoon of Saturday, July 15 before Mr Riches was stabbed in Coventry Street, then driven to Rowley Regis where he later died.

All four defendants will be brought back to court on Thursday to be sentenced.