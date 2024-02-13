Decade of helping create community of great hair

The Hair Surgery in Stourbridge is celebrating ten years in business, with owner and director Tim Scott-Wright coining the anniversary as a "Decade of Dos."

Mr Scott-Wright opened his salon in 2014, having established himself as a leading name in hairdressing, with a host of industry awards and accolades under his belt, and the salon hit the ground running with many clients following him to his new business.

The salon has won several industry and regional hairdressing awards, including Salon Business Creative Salon of the Year, three time winners of the Hair Awards Best Regional Salon, Salon Business Awards Colour Salon of the Year, Creative Salon and Ultimate Salon of the Year and Fashion Salon of the Year.

Mr Scott-Wright has been named Midlands Hairdresser of the Year four times, most recently in 2022.

He said: “Ten years ago, a dream was sparked, fuelled by a passion for transforming tresses and nurturing confidence.

Converted from an old doctor's surgery, the Hair Surgery is a modern and comfortable place. Photo: Tara Florence Photography

"The Hair Surgery was born as a haven where locks found their voice and personalities blossomed through every snip, curl, and colour.

“Today, as we stand at the threshold of a new decade, our hearts brim with gratitude.

"To our loyal clients, you are the vibrant threads woven into the tapestry of our success.

"Witnessing your journeys, from nervous first haircuts to gleeful celebrations of milestones with a new 'do,' has been our greatest reward.

“Every corner of The Hair Surgery whispers tales of creativity unleashed, of friendships forged over blow drys and braiding sessions.

"We've been your confidantes, cheerleaders, and sometimes, even therapists. But most importantly, we've been partners in expressing our clients’ unique selves, one strand at a time.”

With a decade of dos behind them, Mr Scott-Wright said he and his team are thinking more about what they offer beyond the chair and their commitment the community that has helped the salon to flourish.

He said: “Our roots run deep in this vibrant community.

The Hair Surgery is based in Amblecote. Photo: Tara Florence Photography

"We've sponsored local events, hosted charity drives, and opened our doors to aspiring stylists, eager to learn the art of transformation because beauty, we believe, extends far beyond the salon walls.

"It's about inclusivity, about empowering individuals to embrace their inner confidence and shine brightly.”

He also gave praise to his current and former team members who, he said, had helped the salon go from strength to strength through their talent and dedication.

He said “I am honoured to work with such a talented team and extend my gratitude to all past and present team members.

"One of the things I’m really proud of is the family we’ve created. I am honoured to have supported stylists on their hairdressing journey and love to see them succeed with their own businesses.”

For more information about Tim Scott-Wright and The Hair Surgery, go to timscottwright.co.uk