Cheers! Stourbridge landlords are all for new bid to preserve historic status of their pubs

Five historic hostelries in the Black Country have been nominated for Grade ll listed status by the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The initiative encourages residents to submit the pubs they believe are of historical significance to the region.

Three of them are in Stourbridge and the landlords of neighbouring pubs The Mitre and the Duke William say the news is good for trade in the town and customers alike.

Both pubs were rebuilt in the first half of the 20th century but retain features from the original buildings, with the Mitre dating back as far as 1714.

Landlord Mike Cartwright said: "This can only be good news for the pub trade in Stourbridge which, like in other areas, is facing a number of challenges.

"Part of the attraction of older pubs is their character and it would be a shame to this compromised by a possible change of use or radical alteration to the building.

"We get a good age range of customers here to what has always been a welcoming pub and what they often mention is also the atmosphere of a traditional pub.

"This is the first step in preserving the first five pubs mentioned for listing but it is good to know the backing is there from within the industry and from the wider region."

Jon Shakespeare from the nearby Duke William said visitors to the town often commented on the traditional building and it was important to preserve older pubs.

The Duke William in Stourbridge

He said: "This can only be positive to be on a proposed list of pubs to become protected. After what happened to the Crooked House the campaign to rebuild it is ever more in the news and if other ones in the area can get some sort of backing or eventually listed status, it will only be good for the pub industry and help maintain choice for drinkers."

The other pubs to be mentioned are The Queens Head in Stourbridge, Pretty Bricks in Walsall, and Ye Old Leathern Bottel in Wednesbury.

Meanwhile, the WMCA has received over 150 submissions to protect pubs by members of the public for planning protection, with some pubs as far away as Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.