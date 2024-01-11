Express & Star
Man left with life-threatening injuries after car crashes into wall in Amblecote

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a wall in Stourbridge.

By Isabelle Parkin
The collision took place at the junction of Kirkstone Way and Ambleside Drive, Amblecote. Photo: Google

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the junction of Kirkstone Way and Ambleside Drive in Amblecote at around 12.56pm on Wednesday.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a passing-by Patient Transport Service crew attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car. He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."

