Man left with life-threatening injuries after car crashes into wall in Amblecote
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a wall in Stourbridge.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the junction of Kirkstone Way and Ambleside Drive in Amblecote at around 12.56pm on Wednesday.
One ambulance, a paramedic officer a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a passing-by Patient Transport Service crew attended the scene.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car. He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.
"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."