Man left with life-threatening injuries after car crashes into wall in Amblecote

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision at the junction of Kirkstone Way and Ambleside Drive in Amblecote at around 12.56pm on Wednesday.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a passing-by Patient Transport Service crew attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car. He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."