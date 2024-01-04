New store set to open on site of former Wilko's in Black Country town

B&M has announced that a store in Stourbridge will be among 17 new sites opening across the country, with the new store set to take over the existing Wilko's site on the High Street on January 25.

The new store will replace Wilko, which fell into administration in August, with insolvency experts from PwC seeking to hammer out a rescue deal for the historic retailer.

B&M sealed a deal to buy up to 51 Wilko stores from administrators following the collapse of the rival discount chain.

A sign was put up at the building in High Street to alert passers-by that B&M will be opening a store there soon, and January 25 was set as the date.

Wilko's last remaining sites shut for good on Sunday, October 8 and have been purchased by a number of groups, with Poundland amongst those who purchased former Wilko stores.

B&M opened 21 new stores across the last financial year, including 12 new garden centres and five relocations.