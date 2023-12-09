Labour chooses new General Election candidate for Stourbridge

The decision was made following a meeting yesterday.

Cat Eccles is also Senior Operating Department Practitioner in the NHS and will stand in Stourbridge against current Conservative MP Suzanne Webb.

She's hoping to win the seat for Labour for the first time since 2005.

A Labour spokesperson said:"We're delighted to have Cat selected as our candidate in Stourbridge. Cat works and lives locally, and is a local Councillor, so she knows exactly what Stourbridge needs.

"She's got a proven track record of delivering for local people and will be a fantastic campaigner.

"The hard works starts now to spread a positive Labour plan to change Stourbridge for the better."

Cat Eccles said: "I'm honoured to be selected as the Labour Party Candidate for my home town of Stourbridge.

"Let's turn Stourbridge RED."