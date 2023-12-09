Black Country town ranked among happiest areas to live in national list

Stourbridge was placed among the nation's happiest areas in a project that ranks the best places to live.

The year's 'Happy at Home' list, created by Rightmove, asked over 26,000 people across the country about how they feel about their area.

This year, Dudley's Stourbridge ranked first place in the West Midlands category, also coming in the top 20 happiest areas to live nationally.

Announcing the rankings on the website, Rightmove said: "Each year we ask thousands of people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live, and this year’s Happy at Home study was completed by over 26,000 residents.

"The results of this year’s study showed that the most important contributors to happiness were feeling a sense of pride, belonging and community.

"Access to green space and nature is also important to residents, with those living in a rural area near a national park, or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, more likely to feel happy where they live."

Sanita Singh, 30, a resident of Dudley, said: "It's a nice place, I really like living here and house prices aren't too bad.

"I'm not surprised it ranked that highly no, most people around here seem like they like living here, to be honest."

The area ranked above Leamington Spa and Worcester, which ranked number two and number three respectively.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader for Dudley Council, said: "We are delighted to see Stourbridge top the polls as the happiest place to live in the West Midlands, and it’s an honour to see the area scoring so highly in the national rankings too.

"Dudley Council’s regeneration programme is having a positive impact throughout Dudley borough and we are continuing our work with private investors to help build an even better borough for the future.

"People who live and work in Dudley borough have a real sense of community spirit and a special thank you must go out to the many community groups and volunteers who help us to make Stourbridge and the wider borough so special."

To view the list, please visit the Rightmove Happy at Home website rightmove.co.uk/news/happy-at-home/#info