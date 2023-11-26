Stourbridge cafe owner applies for Sunday morning alcohol licence

Edward Stringfellow has applied to Dudley Council to play music and sell alcohol at CUP, Coventry Street.

The neighbourhood coffee shop sells a variety of coffee, cakes and has a sister outlet in Worcester Street, Hagley.

A public notice published by Dudley Council said: "This application is for the supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises Monday to Sunday 8am until 11.30pm.

"The provision of late night refreshment Monday to Sunday 11pm to 11.30pm, the performance of recorded/live music Monday to Sunday 11pm to midnight."

The full application can be inspected by contacting the Licensing Section between 8am and 4pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays).

An on-line summary of the application can be viewed on dudley.gov.uk.