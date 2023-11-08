Man rescued from water near Stourbridge viaduct

Emergency services were called to the scene near Birmingham Road and Stamford Road at around 10.15am on Wednesday morning after reports of a person in the water.

The man was discovered, assessed and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient in the water near to Birmingham Road / Stamford Road at 10.18am.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient who was assessed and discharged at the scene."