Semi-detached Amblecote house set to go under hammer with guide price of £59,000

Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

The property on Vicarage Road, Amblecote, is one of a host of properties put up for auction at Bond Wolfe Auctions.

Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

The auction is set to take place on Thursday, October 26, at 9am - it will be live streamed online on the Bond Wolfe website.

Anyone interested in entering the auction can take part remotely via proxy, telephone or online, and they must pre-register via the website no later than 3pm the day prior to the auction.

Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

Photos show that a major refurbishment is required inside the whole property which has a driveway, a garage and garden.

The ground floor of the two-bedroom house has a porch, a hallway, two reception rooms and a kitchen.

The first floor has a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom along with a separate shower cubicle.

Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions Two bedroom house on Vicarage Road, Stourbridge. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions