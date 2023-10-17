Semi-detached Amblecote house set to go under hammer with guide price of £59,000

The property on Vicarage Road, Amblecote, is one of a host of properties put up for auction at Bond Wolfe Auctions.
The auction is set to take place on Thursday, October 26, at 9am - it will be live streamed online on the Bond Wolfe website.
Anyone interested in entering the auction can take part remotely via proxy, telephone or online, and they must pre-register via the website no later than 3pm the day prior to the auction.
Photos show that a major refurbishment is required inside the whole property which has a driveway, a garage and garden.
The ground floor of the two-bedroom house has a porch, a hallway, two reception rooms and a kitchen.
The first floor has a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom along with a separate shower cubicle.
The full listing can be viewed online at bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/223204.