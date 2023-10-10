MP encourages Stourbridge firms to set up business watch group to help fight crime and anti-social behaviour

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb

The town’s neighbourhood police team is looking to launch the group to support local businesses after recent issues with crime and rough sleeping.

The aim of the group would be to bring people together to support each other with ideas, concerns and to make sure everyone has a voice.

“I am fully supporting this scheme because I am regularly working with local business and police to tackle anti-social behaviour and crime in the town centre area and I believe this group would be an effective tool in that fight,” said Ms Webb.

“The police are keen for it to be business led and they have sent out a letter too so everyone is serious about setting it up.

“If you are interested in being part of the new committee then do let me know so I can inform the neighbourhood team and we can get this idea moving.”

Ms Webb said an arrest had been made over a spate of incidents following windows being smashed recently.