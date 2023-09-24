Business broken into and damage caused as police called to premises in Wollaston

Football star Jude Bellingham returns to Stourbridge to showcase skills to young fans
Police were called to reports of a break-in at a business at The Crescent Arcade in Wollaston.
Officers attended just before 7.30am on Friday and found damage to a business premises.
Police later detained a man for a stop and search who will be called in for a voluntary interview.
A spokesman for West Midlands Polcie said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/807810/23."