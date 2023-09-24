Business broken into and damage caused as police called to premises in Wollaston

By Emma Walker StourbridgePublished:

Police were called to reports of a break-in at a business at The Crescent Arcade in Wollaston.

Officers attended just before 7.30am on Friday and found damage to a business premises.

Police later detained a man for a stop and search who will be called in for a voluntary interview.

A spokesman for West Midlands Polcie said: "Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/807810/23."

