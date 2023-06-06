Nuisance biker taken off road as moped is seized

The bike was seized in Wollaston. Photo: Stourbridge Police

Officers from Stourbridge Police, working alongside Dudley Response and West Midlands Police Dogs, were able to stop the moped in Wollaston after reports of issues being caused by the biker.

After the moped was found to have no insurance, it was taken off the road.

It was taken in a joint operation after the rider had been seen causing issues in the local community, Photo: Stourbridge Police

A spokesman for Stourbridge Police said: "Stourbridge officers with the support of Dudley Response and West Midlands Police Dogs have stopped and seized a moped in Wollaston for no insurance which has been causing issues in the local area.