Crackdown on illegal begging continues in Stourbridge town centre as patrols ramp up patrols

A police crackdown on illegal begging and harassment in a Black Country town has continued.

Officers from West Midlands Police have been on patrol in Stourbridge to crackdown on illegal begging, among other things. Photo: Stourbridge Police
Officers from West Midlands Police have been seen walking the streets of Stourbridge town centre, following roads around the town and helping people affected by illegal begging and harassment, as well as supporting people seen rough sleeping.

It follows on from a recent operation by the force and Dudley Council's housing team and a Stourbridge-based recovery centre which saw two people arrested for alleged harassment and assault.

Bedding and belongings were also cleared from the high street and stored for a week at Stourbridge Police station for the owners to come and collect them.

A spokesman for Stourbridge Police said: "High visibility patrol around Stourbridge Town and following roads in supporting illegal begging and harassment and rough sleeping.

"Supporting our local communities."

