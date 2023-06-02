Faithful Stourbridge care home resident is reunited with his former Reverend

Dave Bagnall

Wellbeing staff at Oriel Care Home, Oldswinford know how important Leonard Passey’s faith is to him and take him twice a week to St Mary’s Church for worship

Len first met the Rev John Flitcroft at Holy Trinity Church in Smethwick 30 years ago when he was a regular church goer. Upon the bi-weekly trips to St Mary’s, Len has been able to re-connect with Mr Flitcroft who is now based at the church, in Rectory Road.

Len said: "I was both surprised and shocked for all the right reasons to find that John is now at St Mary’s – I first met him back in in the 80’s - It was very nice to see him again.

“Due to my lack of mobility, I’ve really struggled to make it to any church services, but thanks to the staff at the home, I am now able to get back into the church way of life.”

Len now attends services on Thursday and Sunday mornings with fellow residents Ronald Garbett, 87 and 84 year old Valerie Whittaker.

Activities co-ordinator at Oriel Care Home, Gary Fowkes said: “We recognise the important role religion has played in the lives of our residents.

“We wanted to make sure their spiritual needs were being met and they felt connected - not only to the Church, but also to the wider community.

“Being able to take the residents to and from church and seeing how much it means to them to be able to pray in their place of worship is a really fulfilling part of my role here at the home.”