Music lovers flock to Stourbridge for record and music fair

Record fair organiser Lee Newman with the poster he got a tattoo artist to design

The Stourbridge Record and Music Fair at the Town Hall on Saturday attracted more than 650 people to peruse thousands of records whilst enjoying music and craft ale.

Organiser Lee Newman, who runs Record Culture in the town, said: "There has not been a record fair in Stourbridge since before Covid so there was a lot of anticipation for this one.

Stourbridge Town Hall was full of music lovers on Saturday

"We had 25 stall owners and thousands of records, more than 650 people came through the doors throughout the day so it was pretty busy."

The 37-year-old added: "This was our first ever event so we are pleased, we've got the record store so we have got a decent following.

Artist Kirk Andrews was selling art at the Stourbridge Record and Music Fair

"We have already got another date for the next record fair, which is September 30. Vinyl is so popular at the moment and its great to see so many people interested in music."

He added: "We had music related artwork, live DJs and a craft ale bar so there was something for everyone. It was my birthday on the day so I was really pleased the event went off so successfully."

Stourbridge has long being a hotbed for music lovers, throughout the 1990s the Black Country town churned out several bands which went on to have global success including The Wonder Stuff, Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Pop Will Eat Itself.