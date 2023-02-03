Stourbridge's Crystal Leisure Centre cafe to close due to 'financial pressures'

Dudley Council has made the decision to close the café, which they believe is no longer financially viable, on March 31, and the council have met with catering staff to discuss the possibility of redeployment.
The space will remain open as a viewing and seating area for customers, and is still available for hire for parties with people bringing their own food.
Councillor David Stanley, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The council has been subsiding the running costs of the café at Crystal for many years but with the current financial pressures, we are no longer able to support it at council taxpayers’ expense.
"We know this may come as a disappointment to those who do use the café, but the reality is it’s very much underused and unable to sustain itself – we will continue to offer drinks and snacks and would encourage people to use the cafés in the town centre to support the local economy."