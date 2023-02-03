Stourbridge's Crystal Leisure Centre cafe to close due to 'financial pressures'

Crystal Leisure Centre

Dudley Council has made the decision to close the café, which they believe is no longer financially viable, on March 31, and the council have met with catering staff to discuss the possibility of redeployment.

The space will remain open as a viewing and seating area for customers, and is still available for hire for parties with people bringing their own food.

Councillor David Stanley, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The council has been subsiding the running costs of the café at Crystal for many years but with the current financial pressures, we are no longer able to support it at council taxpayers’ expense.