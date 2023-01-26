Drone footage captures arrest of man as he tries to escape Stourbridge house

The drone footage captures the moment the suspect was arrested. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

D Unit from West Midlands Police worked with Dudley Neighbourhood Task Force to help locate the man, who was described as a prolific vehicle crime offender, at a house in Stourbridge.

The drone footage shot from above shows the man trying to escape from the back of the house, only to be caught by officers and detained by a police dog, before being arrested.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Eye in the Sky said: "D unit earlier with drone working with Dudley Neighbourhood Task Force and dogs in Stourbridge.

"A prolific vehicle crime offender was arrested after trying to make off out the rear of an address, with officers directed in by drone and the man detained by dog officer."