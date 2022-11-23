MP full of praise over ‘foster care’ service for adults with disabilities

Suzanne Webb poses with members of Camphill Village Trust during her visit

Camphill Village Trust, based just off the High Street, is a national organisation that places people in homes through its Shared Lives initiative.

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb met the trust’s general manager Dean Barnshaw, head of service Kate Morgan and Hollie Fletcher, who is a registered manager, to discuss its work.

Ms Webb was told there are around 80 Shared Lives carers locally working with Dudley Council, and 12,000 adults are supported by 9,000 Shared Lives carers across England.

She said: “I was really pleased to visit this charity undertaking such tremendous work in our community.

“The Shared Lives concept is practical, life affirming and a brilliant way to ensure those who need it have support and a safe place to live.

“Having been involved in Phab camps in Birmingham for 13 years when I was younger, I know full well how important this type of support is and it achieves greater outcomes for adults with additional needs.

“This is another jewel in our town’s crown. It makes a huge difference and I know that those who come forward to give a home to local people who need it get so much out of it too.

Kate Morgan said: “Shared Lives offers a truly person-centred model of care, which enables real integration to the local and wider community through the support of our specially trained carers.

“Shared Lives carers, who come from a range of careers and backgrounds, are carefully matched with their guests and encouraged to help them develop practical skills, build self-esteem, establish new friendships and social networks in their own neighbourhood.

“To become a Shared Lives carer, you must be over 18 years of age and don’t need any qualifications or experience, just the right values, commitment and of course, a spare bedroom.”