Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mouse droppings found inside takeaway as owners fined £5,000 for string of hygiene failings

By Nathan RoweStourbridgePublished: Comments

The owners of a Black Country takeaway have been ordered to pay more than £5,000 due to a string of hygiene failings.

Staff were not trained in food hygiene when inspectors visited last year
Staff were not trained in food hygiene when inspectors visited last year

Mouse droppings were found in the food store at Wordsley Tandoori in Lawnswood Road, Stourbridge, when Dudley Council inspected the business in September last year.

Environmental health officers said director, Sulak Ahmed, had failed to keep the premises and equipment clean.

Hygiene inspectors found a string of issues when they inspected the takeaway

There were holes in the floor and door of the external food storeroom, where further evidence of mice droppings was found.

Officers also said the owners had failed to train staff in food hygiene.

Mr Ahmed admitted five charges under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 when the case was heard at Dudley magistrates on October 5.

He was fined £246 and ordered to pay £1,735 costs as well as £34 victim surcharge. Magistrates also fined the business £3,667 and ordered a £190 victim surcharge.

The Lawnswood Road business has since resolved the issues and was rated four out of five for food hygiene during an inspection in March of this year.

Wordsley Tandoori

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "We work very hard to protect people when they are eating out by ensuring all food businesses abide by the law.

"If they don’t, they will be prosecuted. Thankfully, the vast majority of businesses want to work with us to uphold the highest standards when selling food to the public and I am pleased this business has made every effort to turn things around."

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Business
Entertainment
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News