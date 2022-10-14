Mouse droppings found inside takeaway as owners fined £5,000 for string of hygiene failings

Staff were not trained in food hygiene when inspectors visited last year

Mouse droppings were found in the food store at Wordsley Tandoori in Lawnswood Road, Stourbridge, when Dudley Council inspected the business in September last year.

Environmental health officers said director, Sulak Ahmed, had failed to keep the premises and equipment clean.

Hygiene inspectors found a string of issues when they inspected the takeaway

There were holes in the floor and door of the external food storeroom, where further evidence of mice droppings was found.

Officers also said the owners had failed to train staff in food hygiene.

Mr Ahmed admitted five charges under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 when the case was heard at Dudley magistrates on October 5.

He was fined £246 and ordered to pay £1,735 costs as well as £34 victim surcharge. Magistrates also fined the business £3,667 and ordered a £190 victim surcharge.

The Lawnswood Road business has since resolved the issues and was rated four out of five for food hygiene during an inspection in March of this year.

Wordsley Tandoori

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "We work very hard to protect people when they are eating out by ensuring all food businesses abide by the law.