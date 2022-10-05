Notification Settings

Car driver escapes serious injury in lorry smash near Stourbridge

By Deborah Hardiman

A motorist at the wheel of a car involved in a crash with a lorry near Stourbridge escaped serious injury.

An ambulance rushed to the scene on the A456 Worcester Road

Emergency crews gave the female car driver a check over after being called to the A456 Worcester Road near the Shell Garage at Hagley and Tranquil Star Salon on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on Mill Pool Close at 7.45pm. An ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car. Following assessment she was able to be discharged at the scene."

The carriageway was closed to traffic diversions put in place following the incident.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

