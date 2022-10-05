Car driver escapes serious injury in lorry smash near Stourbridge

An ambulance rushed to the scene on the A456 Worcester Road

Emergency crews gave the female car driver a check over after being called to the A456 Worcester Road near the Shell Garage at Hagley and Tranquil Star Salon on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on Mill Pool Close at 7.45pm. An ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car. Following assessment she was able to be discharged at the scene."