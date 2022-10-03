Notification Settings

Changes made to opening hours at Stourbridge leisure centre

By Thomas ParkesStourbridgePublished:

Opening hours for a leisure centre in the Black Country and the facilities inside have been permanently changed, council chiefs have announced.

The Leisure Pool at Crystal Leisure Centre


Crystal Leisure Centre, in Stourbridge, will be open Monday to Friday between 6.30am and 10pm and over the weekend from 7am and 6pm.

The gym will be open between 6.30am to 9.30pm and on the weekend from 8am to 4pm, with the last admission being half an hour before closure.

The sports hall will open between 9am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm over the weekend, with the last admission being an hour before.

And the squash court will open Monday to Friday between 8.40am and 10pm, with last admission being 9.20pm. It will open over the weekend between 8.40am to 6pm, with last admission being 5.20pm.

For details on when the swimming pools will be open, visit dbleisure.co.uk/crystal-pool-times

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

