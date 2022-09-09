MP calls for action after Stourbridge police station talks break down

The former Stourbridge Police Station

West Midlands Police and Dudley Council were in talks for a new base in the town to replace the one in New Road that closed in 2017.

Council chiefs are understood to have identified a site, but Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb says talks between the two parties had now collapsed.

She has written to West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster urging him to prioritise a police station in Stourbridge.

In her letter she said: "I was disappointed to learn that plans for a new police presence in Stourbridge have fallen through.

"There was real optimism in the spring when I understand talks between Dudley Borough Council and the police were close to an agreement on the location of a new permanent base in Stourbridge.

"It would be beneficial for my constituents if we could all agree that it would be hugely important for the town to bring back a police presence.

"For some time now, it has been a clear and accepted truth that Stourbridge needs a permanent police base, and it should be a priority for West Midlands Police to conclude this matter.

"Your recent statement committed again to a policing base in Stourbridge, so I am sure you agree with me."

The MP said the need for a police station was highlighted by an incident which saw two teenagers stabbed at the Ryemarket car park in March.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands PCC said: "We remain committed to a police base in Stourbridge. West Midlands Police are continuing to work with Dudley Council and other agencies to find a base for neighbourhood officers.

"So far the options presented have either not met the requirements needed by the police or have not been in the condition required.

"We would be more than happy to meet to discuss the latest situation and work with her to deliver for the people of Stourbridge."

Currently police officers on duty in the town need to travel 3.5 miles from their base in Brierly Hill.