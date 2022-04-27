Popular pool forced to close due to technical issue

The Leisure Pool at Crystal Leisure Centre has been forced to close down while a technical fault is repaired

An announcement was made on the DB Leisure website that the pool at the Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge had been forced to closed after developing a technical fault.

It means that the pool, which offers a range of waves, rapids, slides, fan sprays and other water features will be unavailable for all swimmers while technicians fix the problem.

Anyone looking for updates on the pool will be able to do so by going to the DB leisure website.

A spokesman for DB Leisure said: "Due to a technical fault, the leisure pool at the Crystal Leisure Centre will be closed until further notice.