Staff at F Hinds Jewellers, in the Wulfrun Centre, discovered the damage this morning. The reinforced glass had been repeatedly smashed and the frames prised away from the structure.

Thousands of pounds worth of high price watches remained in the shop window and it is unknown what, if anything, the thieves got away with.

Despite the damage and shock, staff still opened the store for their customers.

F.Hinds in the Wulfrun Centre this morning

A member of staff told the Express & Star: "We are open for business today!"

F. Hinds has more than 100 stores across the country and specialise in diamonds, gold and silver jewellery, watches, clocks, gifts and collectibles.

Customers were shocked to see the damage to the windows with many asking how the thieves struck when the Wulfrun Centre closes overnight.