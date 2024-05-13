Delight as beloved bowling green reopens after being unplayable for years

Priory Park green, which is home to the local Bowls Club, has been unusable for some time as a result of constant damage making it unplayable.

This has meant that that the club, made up of local people, has not been able to play on their home green for the past few years.

Residents and local councillors for the area therefore worked together to push the council for extra security measures to try and protect the green and ensure that this was fit for use, which has included new gates and security fencing.

Castle and Priory Councillor Keiran Casey said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to work with the bowling club to get these new measures put in place as it was such a sad state of affairs that the bowling club weren’t able to play on their home green.

"We wanted to get the games back on the green as quickly as we could, so myself and Cllr Denning are delighted we’ve been able to lobby the council, secure the funding for works to protect the green and that these new measures have now been completed."

He added:: "It was great to join the bowling club for their first game back on the green recently and we are working with them to ensure that further works take place to get this up to league standard, allowing for competative matches back on the park and to get more people involved in the sport.”