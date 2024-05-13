Shop's 'secret hideaway' rumbled after £20k in illegal vapes, tobacco and cigarettes found

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than £20k in illegal tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were all seized from a Walsall shop after being hidden under counters, in store rooms and within shelving.

Walsall Trading Standards, in partnership with West Midlands Police and a specialist search dog team, searched five retail premises and one associated vehicle on May 8 after being tipped off about the sale of illegal tobacco goods.

More than 10,000 cigarettes, 2kg of illegal hand-rolling tobacco and 700 illegal disposable vapes were confiscated, some of which were brightly coloured to be attractive to children.

In one store, a purpose-built wall concealment was unearthed by sniffer dog Griff, with electrical power tools needed to gain access to the hidden stash.

On the day, one male was also arrested by police in relation to an immigration offence.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: "I would like to thank the Trading Standards team for ensuring this sort of crime is not allowed to continue in Walsall.

"Tobacco bought on the illegal market is more likely to be the result of organised criminal activity, which brings crime into the Walsall and exploits vulnerable people.

"Many traders are prepared to sell to children and get them hooked on smoking and vaping which is unacceptable and dangerous."

The operation took place under Operation CeCe, a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC to tackle illegal tobacco.

Further investigations continue in the borough to clamp down on illegal products.