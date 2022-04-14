Post box ripped out the ground and turned upside down - leaving residents baffled

The post-box is currently upside down

The post box on Norton Road, Stourbridge, was first spotted on Tuesday morning on its side, and can currently be seen inverted next to where it once stood outside Contemporary Hair and Beauty.

Locals have been very amused by the ordeal, with one joking in a local Facebook group she thought her mind was playing tricks.

Sallie Scott, who lives on the road, spotted it and snapped some pictures on Thursday.

She said: "I live on the road and noticed it had happened as I was going past.

"It was lying on its side earlier in the week, then someone must have tipped it over.

"I was flabbergasted that someone hadn't already posted it on Facebook.

How it should look: the post box in Norton Road. Photo: Google

"It is such random occurrence, the area is usually pretty quiet.

"We just want to know who did it, but I haven't heard anything so far."

One resident joked in a local Facebook group that the new look is handy for any post heading 'down under'.

How the damage was caused, and when it will be fixed, remains a mystery.