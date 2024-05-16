Man rescued from fire at high-rise building in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews rushed to the blaze at a high-rise building in Green Street at around 12.40pm on Thursday.

Five fire engines and two 4×4 brigade response vehicles were in attendance as crews worked to tackle the flames.

Police and paramedics were also said to be at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of the building, was extinguished as of 1.36pm.

More updates to follow.