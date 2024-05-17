Carlos Corberan makes honest admission after West Brom play-off heartbreak

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albion defended bravely in the first period and were level at the break - but found themselves behind early in the second half.

Grady Diangana conceded possession cheaply, allowing Will Smallbone to drive forward and fire home past Alex Palmer.

Darnell Furlong and Alex Mowatt had good chances to level - before the Saints found a second through Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong then fired home a second from the spot after Ryan Manning was upended by Tom Fellows, before Cedric Kipre netted a late consolation.

Corberan made an honest admission after his side's disappointing defeat and feels his side didn't hit their required levels.

He said: "I think unfortunately tonight the strongest team in the pitch achieved the target we wanted, to move to Wembley.

"Unfortunately that team was Southampton, the better team in general in the pitch.

"We had a lot of discipline to defend but didn't find our level of harmony to attack the game. The fact we didn't attack made the game more difficult. We had mistakes we didn't have to have against a good team. That was the key to not achieve the result we wanted.

"We conceded the first goal after losing the ball in the middle of the pitch, but in general we had these moments before, even in the first half, we didn't find our level of stability with the ball.

"We didn't attack well the whole game, but after the goal we broke the press once, on the right side, with the cut back from Fellow and Moway had a big opportunity that probably could have helped to change the feeling but in football sometimes you use your moments well and sometimes not. But in general I can say Southampton is in Wembley because they were a better team than us."