Andrew Dimmock, 45, from Stourbridge, and Dorian Pinheiro, 65, of Halesowen, appeared one after another at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Both walked free from court despite each count they faced potentially warranting a six-month jail term under sentencing guidelines.

Pinheiro, of Laurel Lane, pleaded guilty to making 283 category A indecent images of children, which are the most disturbing category of images including penetration, sadism and animals, between January 2017 and August 2023.