Find out what Sedgley residents had to say about their area after it was called 'most desirable' place to live
Sedgley residents have responded to claims that their village is one of the 'most desirable' places to live in the Black Country.
In a recent Express & Star report, Black Country residents had their say at where they think the 'nicest' place to live is in our area.
After reading through dozens of social media comments naming everywhere from Wolverhampton's Bilston to Walsall's Arboretum, we found that Sedgley was a particular favourite of the Express & Star readership.
Now, after visiting the area and talking to residents, Sedgley residents have said they 'completely agree' with the report, however also going on to say that 'it used to be better'.
Mick Harris and Alan Hodgkisson, two friends from Sedgley, said: "It is a nice place to live in relation to all of these other areas you know.