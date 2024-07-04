Find out what Sedgley residents had to say about their area after it was called 'most desirable' place to live

In a recent Express & Star report, Black Country residents had their say at where they think the 'nicest' place to live is in our area.

After reading through dozens of social media comments naming everywhere from Wolverhampton's Bilston to Walsall's Arboretum, we found that Sedgley was a particular favourite of the Express & Star readership.

Now, after visiting the area and talking to residents, Sedgley residents have said they 'completely agree' with the report, however also going on to say that 'it used to be better'.

Mick Harris, a residents of Sedgley, said that the area is a nice place to live but it was better back in the day

Mick Harris and Alan Hodgkisson, two friends from Sedgley, said: "It is a nice place to live in relation to all of these other areas you know.