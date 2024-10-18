The Wrekin's Halfway House celebrating re-opening with series of half-term events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nestled halfway between the base and summit of the famous Shropshire landmark, the Halfway House has been a beloved stop-off for hikers since the Victorian era.

The site was purchased earlier this year by Yellow Ribbon Community and is holding its special events between Tuesday, October 29 and Saturday, November 2.

The Pavillion will be open to visitors from Monday, October 28 until November 2 for visitors to explore the facilities and connect with the historic site. The Halfway House team are inviting Shropshire residents to share their memoires of the Wrekin with photos and ideas for the future.

Pauline Mack from the Halfway House said: "We are thrilled to re-open this important landmark on the Wrekin. It is a special site, holding memories for many people in Shropshire and beyond. Whether you're a local resident, keen walker, or simply curious about this unique site, we are looking forward to welcoming you all."

