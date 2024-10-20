Stunning canalside cottage with idyllic walks on your doorstep in Wolverhampton is up for sale
Do you dream of living in a cosy home on the canal? Well your dream might just come true.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A beautiful home in Wolverhampton has gone on the property market, and its new owners will certainly enjoy some serenity – the three-bedroom property has Smestow Valley and the Staffordshire and Worcestershire canal on its doorstep.
Listed by Purplebricks, the Bridgnorth Road property has a price tag of £325,000 and takes up more than 2000 square feet – according to the estate agents, it has enough space for an extra three bedrooms.
The description reads: "Nestled along the picturesque canal side, this exquisite three-story family home offers a perfect blend of modern living and serene natural beauty. The spacious property boasts three well-appointed bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with a walk-in wardrobe. With two contemporary bathrooms and an additional WC, this home is designed to meet all the needs of a growing family.
"With walks along the canalside and Smestow Valley just steps away, you’ll enjoy a lifestyle immersed in nature while being conveniently close to local amenities.
The property also benefits from two off-road parking spaces, ensuring ease and security for you and your guests. This home is the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort, space, and a connection to the outdoors."
The ground floor has a spacious living room that flow into the kitchen, which is kitted out with high-end appliances and features a separate utility room.
The adjacent room is currently used as a home office.
On the lower level of the house there are three basement rooms that can be used as bedrooms, work spaces, a home gym, a playroom, or simply for extra storage space.
The garden offers breathtaking canal views and is a stunning outdoor space for al fresco dining.
More information can be found at purplebricks.co.uk.