I'll never part with my rare Jaguar, says retired teacher

A popular choice with the 1960s jet-set, and the getaway car of choice in The Sweeney, these curvaceous Jaguars have become rare beasts indeed.

Not quite an endangered species, thanks to the dedicated efforts of aficionados such as Simon Biggs, but they are certainly rare enough that they tend to draw a crowd at classic car shows.

So Simon, who is used to having the only S-Type at classic car shows, was very surprised when another one turned up to an event outside a church.

Simon, a retired teacher from Sedgley, is a regular at Revs Enville, a monthly Saturday car meeting organised by rector the Rev Richard Clarkson, himself a classic car buff.

But he was forced to do a double take when Richard Blant turned up in another green S-Type, with the same 3.4-litre engine, and an identical Suede Green interior.

Simon, who runs a worldwide Facebook group dedicated to the much sought-after cars, was even more surprised to find that Richard lived just a few miles away from him in Quatt, between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

Richard said the car was more of a family heirloom than a car.

"My grandad had it since the 60s, we think he had it from new. It's the first car I ever went in, he picked me and my mum up from the hospital when I was born," he said.

"It's a great car to drive to take out, and meet some great people, everybody wants to stop and chat about it."

Simon added: "I'm usually the only S-Type there, but when Richard turned up with another S-Type I was blown away.

"What's more, both green!"

Simon's 1967 model, in Willow Green, is a couple of years newer than Richard's, which is in Sherwood Green.

And when they realised they both owned rare 'big cats', there was only one thing for it – take them up to the nearby Cat Inn for a photoshoot.

The pair have since become firm friends, and one thing they both agree on is that they will never part with their special cars.

"I've had it about 13-14 years," said Simon. "I shan't part with it, it will go to the grave with me."

Richard added: "Mine's not so much a car as a family heirloom."