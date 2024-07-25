Aldi recruiting 200 staff in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Existing shops where it is looking to hire include Crown Wharf at Walsall; New Oscott, Sutton Coldfield and Kingstanding.

The German-owned chain's new store in Bilston Street, Sedgley, is also currently being built. It is hoped to open before the end of the year with 40 staff being taken on there.

Work is also due to start on a store off Zoar Street, Lower Gornal.

It is also looking at opening new stores in Bloxwich, Tipton Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles.

It includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, all the way up to store manager.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79 million.

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk