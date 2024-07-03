Sedgley man fined for hiring out donkeys without appropriate licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Daniel Morgan admitted to four offences brought against him and his business, Love My Event Ltd, at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on June 26 after an investigation by Dudley Council's environmental team.

It was found that Morgan, of Greenway, Sedgley, was running the company to hire out donkeys without the necessary licence, even though he knew he needed one.

The 35-year-old claimed he was going to apply for one or was no longer operating that part of the business.

Without a licence in place, it meant the animals were not inspected by a vet and any public liability insurance would have been invalid.

The offences contravened sections 13(1) and 13(6) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The district judge fined Morgan £500 and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £200 and costs of £985.

Love My Event Ltd was also fined £2,000, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and costs of £985.

The total amount of £5,070 was backed by a 28-day collection order.

Christopher King, head of environmental health and trading standards at Dudley Council, said: "The licence cost associated with this type of business is only £225, a lot less than Morgan and his business will now have to pay in fines and costs.

"Licences are there to protect consumers and the welfare of animals and are a legal requirement when running a business of this nature.

"I’m pleased with the outcome in court and hope this is a warning to others that we will check that businesses have all their paperwork in order."