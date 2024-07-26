Football stalwarts raise thousands once more for deserving Black Country charity.

The JW Hunt Cup raised £15,000 in the 2023-24 season and it was presented to the Beacon Centre for the Blind - the competition has raised over £400,000 for the charity since it was first played for in 1927.

John Gough (centre left) hands over a cheque to representatives of the Beacon Centre for the Blind as members of the JW Hunt committee look on. Picture: Garry Griffiths

Alex Hamil MBE, aged 89, aformer football league referee and the president of the competition and members of the committee attended as well as the sponsor for this year, Bilston based Gough Group Holdings who were represented by Wolves director and company chairman John Gough.

This year's final took place at Molineux in July and was won by Lichfield City who beat Wolverhampton Sporting Community – money is raised by entrance fees for spectators to games throughout the competition and by other events including a charity golf day this year at The Mount Club, Perton.

The presentation was also marked by a minutes silence for Brian Adshead who died on Saturday and was a former chief executive of Staffordshire FA and a life vice president of the football association – Mr Hamil, a former refereeing colleague said he did so much for the grass roots game throughout the Midlands.

Planning for next season's competition including the draw for the first round will start next week at the AGM and Mr Hamil said they hoped to raise even more money next time around.

He said: "We are all gearing up for the cup's centenary in 2026 and we are a small but very hardworking committee who are dedicated to promoting the game at amateur and semi-professional level and to raising money for a charity which does so much from it's Black Country base for the visually impaired.