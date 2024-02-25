Watch: Dudley Wetherspoons rated one of worst in country by TikToker – we have our say

Although it is an unofficial listing, it does not seem as though TikTok user @UKbanterrz has ever actually visited all of the pubs on his list – which is a pretty vital place to start before giving out ratings.

As you can tell, I took this a little personally. I love Wetherspoons, and can't wrap my head around why The Clifton made it onto the 'worst' pile.

The Clifton, Sedgley.

What is even more confusing is that The Moon Under Water in Wolverhampton made it onto his 'Top 25 BEST Wetherspoons' in the country' list... Make of that what you will.

The Clifton in Sedgley was featured in the Good Beer Guide of 2022 for two years straight, and has had a continuously top food hygiene rating – so I had to go and see what was really so bad about it.

It was a horrible, wet day, but the pub was warm and welcoming. Most of the tables were full and the empty ones were tidy and clean. After perusing the slightly sticky menu, I ordered a fish and chips and pint of Leffe, which came to around £11. The fish and chips is one of the dearer dishes on the menu.

A short six minutes after placing my order, the meal came. Even after I let it sit for a few minutes it was still so hot. It came with a lemon wedge too, which was a nice surprise – I usually have to ask for one, and even then you get a slice of lemon made for a G&T which is unsqueezeable.

Speaking to some of the regulars, it became apparent that they love their local and were not happy about it being judged as one of the worst in the country by a TikToker.

Local resident George said: "I don't agree. Until he comes here and meets the people, he won't understand. I like the company, the staff, the cleanliness."

Another local, Pam, said she went there for the friendly staff: "It's local, everyone gets on here, and everyone knows everyone else. It's very friendly."

Moral of the story: don't believe everything you hear on TikTok - just go and enjoy your local.