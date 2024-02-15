Watch: Bulldozers move in on site of Sedgley's former Gould's building
Bulldozers have been seen carrying out work at the former Gould's site that shut down in 2018.
Plus
Published
The land at Bilston Street, Sedgley, is being cleared to make way for a new Aldi store, which represents a £5 million investment by the supermarket chain.
DSP Midlands has been contracted to carry out the demolishing work on the site, with the development of a 1,254sq metres glass-fronted building set to take its place.
The video shows a number of bulldozing vehicles hard at work demolishing the building while workmen wearing high-vis jackets can be seen clearing the site.