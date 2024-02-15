Watch: Bulldozers move in on site of Sedgley's former Gould's building

The land at Bilston Street, Sedgley, is being cleared to make way for a new Aldi store, which represents a £5 million investment by the supermarket chain.

DSP Midlands has been contracted to carry out the demolishing work on the site, with the development of a 1,254sq metres glass-fronted building set to take its place.

The video shows a number of bulldozing vehicles hard at work demolishing the building while workmen wearing high-vis jackets can be seen clearing the site.