MP visits Sedgley pharmacy to talk to staff about new Government scheme

'Pharmacy First' works by allowing patients to get help for seven conditions – sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women, from stores in their neighbourhood.

After an assessment, the pharmacist can then supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals, to treat ailments. Mr Longhi spoke to staff at the pharmacy, in Dudley Street and said: "The pandemic put huge pressure on our NHS services here in Dudley and as we continue with our recovery, it is essential patients receive the care they need quickly and easily.

“That is why I am delighted that the Government has launched the Pharmacy First approach, using the skills of our pharmacists to treat more people in the community without the need for a GP appointment – speeding up their own care as well as reducing pressure on local GP services.

“This scheme is not replacing GP appointments, it is looking to utilise the skills pharmacists already have and leave more advanced health issues to GPs to address.

"This is very helpful in places like Sedgley with its diverse mix of people and health needs.”