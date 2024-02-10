The Stack Kitchen at Baggeridge - formerly the Stack House Kitchen - has re-opened under Tina Smith, who had worked under its previous guise for two and a half years.

After it shut just before Christmas she decided to go in with her daughter Milly and invest in the venue, though it will be Tina who is managing the cafe and working there full-time.

They have kept the previous staff on and Tina's husband Selwyn has even got in on the act by decorating the venue, including with new signage and a refresh.