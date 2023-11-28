Plans to convert former Sedgley bank that closed a year ago into restaurant

Plans have been submitted to Dudley Council to convert the former Barclays branch in Sedgley Bull Ring.

It is proposed that the ground floor will be turned into an eight-table restaurant, with an extra seating in three booths.

The first floor will be split into two flats, one with one bedroom, the other with two.

The building is not listed, but is in a conservation area.

Paul Simkin of Thorne Architecture, said the building dated back to the mid-19th century, and was a significant heritage asset because of its age and style.

"Sedgley as a mixture of building styles, and this conversion will enhance the area and bring additional trade and investment," he said.

Mr Simkin added that it would also provide two much-needed homes.

He said the exterior of the building would be tidied, but no significant alterations were planned.

"The alterations and conversion will have minimal impact on the property and any historic fabric will remain untouched," he said.

"The redevelopment of the building will bring back into use a currently redundant building."

There is no parking included in the plans, but Mr Simkin said this was not necessary given the parking available elsewhere in the village.

"There are local public car parks together with on-street parking sufficient for use by future residents and visitors to the proposed bar and restaurant," he said.

"Sedgley has a good public transportation and is highly accessible."

The plans will no go before Dudley Council's planning department.