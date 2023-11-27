Kind-hearted hairdresser-turned-florist opens new shop after starting just before lockdown

Jayne Edwards has started Belle Fleurs in Sedgley High Street which was officially opened by ward councillor, Shaun Keasey.

The former hairdresser started the business in the early months of 2020 before the first lockdown and throughout it when she wasn't able to work from the market, traded online and through telephone orders.

She also had the idea to send 'Missing You' bouquets inspired by her mother who she couldn't see as she lives in the Isle of Wight as well as visiting not being permitted anyway

They were delivered throughout the area for people who also couldn't see their loved ones and a percentage of the money was donated to the NHS, raising over £200. As well as that, she made up hampers for nurses who worked at the hospitals in the area.

Despite not being able to physically trade during that time, the business took off and when things opened up again she worked at the market before outgrowing the stall and setting up the shop.

Jayne said: "I need somewhere I can be open six days a week because of the amount of business now although still a lot of it is online and telephone orders.

"But by having a shop it gives me the space I need to expand and I am hoping to take on someone soon to work here as well.

"Shaun (Keasey) has been a big supporter of the Sedgley area and the people here and has encouraged me and others to provide services for the people in the town and promoted the area as a whole with the group and physically with his presence.

"Thankfully I can see my mum now and she is going to come and visit me very soon as she is excited at the opening of the new shop – the response has been great so far and I look forward to meeting customers old and new."