Turtle dies after pair dumped in skip on Gornal pub car park

Two turtles were thrown into a skip on the car park of a Gornal pub earlier last week, with rescuers saying they were treated like "rubbish, just left to die".

The Proteus Reptile Trust and Brockswood Animal Sanctuary, both based off Catholic Lane in Sedgley, revealed the shocking case after the discovery at The Old Bull’s Head in Gornal.

One of the turtles died last week

And now one of the turtles has died after receiving significant damage to its shell with vets working desperately all week to save her.

Landlords Jo and Martin contacted the animal rescue teams after they found the turtles covered in heavy rubbish thrown into a skip on their car park.

A spokesman for the Proteus Reptite Trust said: "It is with huge sadness that the turtle with the poorly shell has passed away this morning (on Thursday).

"We did our absolute best for her and made sure she had everything she needed. She was given a nice warm enclosure and made as comfortable as possible. We liaised with our vets all the way and she was due to go for further tests and surgery today, but the trauma from such a horrific injury was sadly too much for her.

"In the meantime we are continuing to care for the other turtle.

"Thank you for all your kind wishes and support. We are sorry we couldn't bring happier news."