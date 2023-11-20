Woodsetton pub once more on track to donate presents to little ones for Christmas

Staff at The Bramford Arms in Woodsetton are collecting pre-loved and new toys to donate to the Black Country Wellbeing Centre Charity.

They are one of 235 Hungry Horse pubs across the country taking part in its annual Toy Boxing scheme, which launched in 2021 to help less fortunate families ensure children have toys to open at Christmas.

Last year over 10,000 toys were donated across the UK, with 1,500 being collected at the Bramford Arms and donated to the Gornal based Wellbeing centre

Donna Boden, General Manager of the Bramford Arms said: “The staff and I at The Bramford Arms are delighted to be supporting our local community for the third year running by donating toys to families in need.

“We know that although this time of year is a special one for many, it’s equally a struggle for those trying to support a family, with so many feeling the pinch in the current climate.

“The Woodsetton community is so tight knit and caring. We had such wonderful engagement from our customers and staff last year and we anticipate a great response from everyone again this year, as people come together to make every child’s Christmas special.”

Wade Cooper, the founder and director of the Black Country Wellbeing Centre said: “At The Black Country Wellbeing Centre, we are passionate about supporting children and families in the local area - particularly those struggling to get by financially.

“The donations given to us by The Bramford Arms will have a huge impact on our community, helping us put a smile on children’s faces on Christmas morning while easing some financial pressure on parents buying presents for little ones this year.”

To find out more about how you can make a donation at The Bramford Arms, visit the website at www.hungryhorse.co.uk/pubs/west-midlands/bramford-arms

